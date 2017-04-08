State Native American Tribes Gather at UVA for 'Pow wow' Event

Native American tribes from across the commonwealth came to the University of Virginia Saturday to celebrate heritage.

The Native American Student Union hosted the third annual “UVA Pow wow.” The festival featured traditional dancing, drums, and regalia from the different tribes.

Organizations also provided demonstrations and crafts for people who are curious to learn more about Native American traditions.

"There are 11 tribes in Virginia. A lot of them are represented here today. We're still here. We've been here. This is traditional Monacan lands and we're inviting the whole community to come celebrate with us,” Eve Immonen of NASU at UVA said.

The student union says pow wows that are open to the public help combat stereotypes about Native American communities.