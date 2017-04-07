18 JMU Women's Lax Pummels #19 Elon 14-5

Kristen Gaudian scored four goals for JMU

Kristen Gaudian scored a game-high four goals, and the #18 James Madison women's lacrosse team defeated #19 Elon 14-5 on Friday night in Harrisonburg.

The Dukes led 4-2 at halftime, but blew the game open with a five-goal run in the 2nd half.

JMU outshot the Phoenix 34-13.

Katie Kerrigan and Leah Monticello each had a hat trick for the Dukes.

James Madison (8-5, 2-0 CAA) will host William & Mary for Senior Day on Sunday at noon.