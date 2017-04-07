Waynesboro Contemplates Raising Real Estate Tax

People in Waynesboro could soon see a spike in their taxes. The city is looking for ways to pay for services and needs more money to work with.

The city is advertising an increase in nine cents per hundred dollars of assessed value on the real estate tax. For a home costing $200,000, it would cost an extra $180 per year.

That’s a big increase considering Waynesboro has one of the lowest rates in the city.

Jennifer Ledford owns the downtown Waynesboro boutique Initial Inspiration and the building it's in.

Ledford also owns a home in the city which means with a potential tax increase on the horizon, yet she's not worried.

“Actually, I’m very excited about the potential tax hike,” Ledford said.

Like Waynesboro City Council, Ledford wants the city to have more cash to work with.

“There's a lot of potential for the city and there's a lot that needs to be done and the only way we're going to be able to do it is having the funding to do it,” Ledford said.

Among the things council wants to accomplish is renovating Waynesboro High School and closing a budget shortfall.

“A portion of that is teacher increases and a portion relates to just a general gap between anticipated revenue and expenditures,” said Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp.

Waynesboro police are also set to fill four new positions.

For years, the department has been understaffed with opioid and meth abuse pulling more and more officers away from things like traffic enforcement

Police say it would bring their staffing levels back up to what they were in the late '80s.

“The council simply wanted to create the ability to contemplate additional initiatives or expenditures in the general fund,” Hamp explained.

Ledford says she'll happily write a bigger check with her three kids, all Waynesboro students, in mind.

“As long as I know what it's being used for, then having that knowledge is peace that comes with it,” Ledford said.

Some other business owners downtown say they are not in support of proposed increase.

Council's next work session on the budget is set for Wednesday, April 12.