UVa Women's Lax Ready for Another Top Ten Opponent

The Virginia women's lacrosse team plays one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country, and they'll be getting another prime example on Saturday, as the 15th-ranked Cavaliers play at #5 Penn State.

UVa is coming off a 16-11 defeat against #1 Maryland on Wednesday night.

Including Saturday's game, the Wahoos (7-6) have played seven games against ranked-opponents this season, and five of them have come against teams ranked in the Top Ten.

Head coach Julie Myers says, "We're bullheaded with the scheduling, but I want to be one of the best teams. We've been the best team in the country before, and you get there by playing the top competition, so I don't want to let up on it, and I don't want to take my eye off that bullseye, which is trying to be the best."

Penn State has won 12 of its 13 games this year.

Junior goalie Rachel Vander Kolk says, "They're a big opponent, obviously. They only have one loss on the season. It's always a big game. We're really excited to get up there, and see what else we can do against a very high-ranked team."

The Cavaliers and Nittany Lions face off Saturday at one o'clock in State College, PA.