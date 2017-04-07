Warner, Kaine Express Concern over United States Action in Syria

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile Friday, April 7, 2017, from the Mediterranean Sea (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price / U.S. Navy via AP)

Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner (Photos courtesy the Associated Press in 2016)

The two Democratic Senators from Virginia Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, are expressing their concerns with United States military action in Syria.

They say they're supportive of the president's actions in theory, but the recent air-strikes were carried out without congressional approval.

Kaine says those strikes were an act of war against the Syrian government, and it's important that congress gives its blessing before any further military action.

Warner and Kaine say they're supportive of the trump white house retaliating against Syria's Assad regime over reports that chemical weapons were used on civilians.

"Congress has got to be brought into it. We got to debate it. We got to vote on it. The American public deserves that and our troops deserve it," said Kaine.

Assad's reported attack on Syrians with Sarin gas prompted the Trump administration to approve 59 tomahawk cruise missiles to strike a Syrian airbase.

U.S. officials say they targeted the airfield where the weapons originated, and now some lawmakers demand the White House work with the congress for military authorization.

"The President's got to come to Congress about it and lay out what the plan is. Clearly the President has had a huge change of heart just in 72 hours about what needs to be done," said Kaine.

Warner says there are grave consequences if any future missteps are made.

"My concern going forward is we still lack a coherent strategy on Syria," said Warner.

Senators were busy with other major actions this Friday in Washington, confirming Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court on a 54 to 45 vote.

Republicans in the senate had to wipe out a long-standing tradition of requiring nominees to earn 60 votes.

"He's the kind of justice who says the law says what it says. The Constitution has a plain meaning that was intended by the founders and he is very much in the model of Justice Scalia and we think that's a great thing for the republic," said Garren Shipley, the Virginia communications director for the RNC.

Kaine and Warner joined the majority of Senate Democrats in voting against Gorsuch.

Friday’s vote means the high court will finally have a ninth justice, and Gorsuch is expected to be sworn in on Monday.