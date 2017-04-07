UVA Center for Politics Weighs In on Trump's Airstrike

UVA Center for Politics Weighs In on Trump's AirstrikePosted: Updated:
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile Friday, April 7, 2017, from the Mediterranean Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price / U.S. Navy via AP)
Geoffrey Skelley with the UVA Center for Politics
UVA Center for Politics Weighs In on Trump's AirstrikeMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.