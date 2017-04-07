UVA Center for Politics Weighs In on Trump's Airstrike

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile Friday, April 7, 2017, from the Mediterranean Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price / U.S. Navy via AP)

The University of Virginia Center for Politics is commenting on the Syrian airstrikes, and analysts there say the move was very bold for Donald Trump so early in his presidency.

News of the Syrian airstrikes came as a surprise to many, including those who study political strategy for a living over at the UVA Center for Politics.

President Donald Trump ordered targeted missile strikes on a Syrian airbase Thursday, April 6, in response to the use of banned chemical weapons by President Bashar al-Assad.

It is believed that more than 100 people died as a result of being exposed to a deadly nerve agent earlier in the week.

More than 50 Tomahawk missiles were launched from U.S. warships in the Mediterranean. Syria claims six people were killed in the missile strike.

Researchers say this move by Trump is something that took them by surprise.

The center says the president’s choice to not work with Congress on the issue may be problematic down the road, in terms of cooperation.

"Depending on how the president is working with Congress, or not working with Congress, and depending on the scope of our actions in Syria, this could have great political ramifications domestically," said Geoffrey Skelley with the UVA Center for Politics.

Skelley also mentions Trump may have been heavily influenced by his some of his presidential advisers, which he says may be more willing to use military actions.

The University Center for Politics says it’s too early to make a big prediction on where the Trump administration may be heading because this is the president's first notable military action.