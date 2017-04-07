Central Virginia Breweries Celebrating National Beer Day

Selection of beers at South Street Brewery in Charlottesville from August 2016

It's a day to celebrate all things cold and frosty and local in Virginia because it's National Beer Day.

"Everybody likes beer whether they know it or not, they just haven't tried the right beer," said Massie Wallace, a brewer at Hardywood.

It may not be on official holiday lists, but Friday as National Beer Day certainly qualifies for a lot of people.

"There was like 1.5 million barrels consumed on this day in 1933, because of the increase of the ABV of the allowance of that through the Cullen-Harrison Act," said Wallace.

The act allowed the sale of low-alcohol beer several months before prohibition was repealed, but central Virginia breweries are celebrating the day with a cold one.

"We fully expect everyone to come in and try our new pilot batches. The Bickie, the Road to Idaho, the Griza and Mama's Mean Cobbler," said Wallace.

"Go out and try a few new beers that you may not have tried before and sort of explore beer that kind of grew since the life of Prohibition," said Campbell Thornton of South Street Brewery.

Hardywood also has a few new beers to try out.

"We have our Virginia lager, an amber lager, pretty tasty. We also brought back our Anastasia's Chocolate Fantasy," said Cambell Thornton, of South Street Brewery.

Brewers across central Virginia says beer culture has grown over the past five years, and despite so many different breweries in Charlottesville, all the brewers get along.

"We have such a friendly environment between all our breweries. A lot of the brewers know each other," said Thornton.

"I grew up with beer on the table for dinner. My father brewed it from honey," said Scott Snyder, a Charlottesville resident eating at South Street. "You have a lot of well-educated people here who like refined sort of artistic artisan craft," said Snyder.

Hardywood and South Street will have beer deals available until 11 p.m. Friday.