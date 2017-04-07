Dogwood Festival Delays Fireworks

Be prepared to wait just one more day to see fireworks at Charlottesville’s annual Dogwood Festival.

Rides and games are up and running at McIntire Park, but fireworks are being postponed due to high winds.

The Dogwood Festival Board of Directors had to make the call on Thursday whether or not to set off the fireworks. They had to consider the possible risk of winds blowing the fireworks into a crowd or nearby roads.

The board decided to play it safe and postpone the event.

"When the winds are predicted to be 20 miles an hour or higher we cannot set the fireworks off. It has to be lower. And although the predictions are between 10 and 15 miles per hour, it’s just too close to take a risk," said T.D. Layman with the board of directors.

The fireworks display is now scheduled to get underway around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The only other change will be that the movie night in the park, scheduled for Saturday, will be rescheduled until next Friday, April 14.

The Dogwood Festival is still expected to run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday.