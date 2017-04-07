Gusty Winds do Damage Across Central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley

Gusty winds in central Virginia and the valley did some damage on Thursday.

Several counties in central Virginia are cleaning up from the damage from a wave stormy weather that roared through the area.

NBC29 has photos given to us from the Orange County Fire Department. Neighborhoods along Route 522 and Route 3 in the eastern of part of the area, report several downed trees, some landing on houses and covering roads.

Fire crews say they responded to more than a dozen calls yesterday related to the weather. Despite the damages there are no reports of any injuries.

There were also a number of power outages, but according to Dominion's outage website, most of the residents now have power after yesterday's damage.