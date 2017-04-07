Dunkin’ Donates Holding Fundraiser to Support Lake Monticello Firefighters

Release from Dunkin' Donuts:



Palmyra, Va. – Dunkin’ Donuts in Palmyra will donate half of all sales on April 8 to the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire Department.



Coffee and a donut. Iced tea and a bagel. Or Dunkin’s limited time offerings including the Sweet & Salted Cold Brew and the Chocolate Pretzel Donut. No matter what Dunkin’ customers order at the Turkeysag Trail location on April 8, they’ll be giving a much-needed donation to local firefighters.



“Volunteer fire departments rely on support from the community, and Dunkin’ Donuts as a brand is proud to serve those who serve and protect us day in and day out. As a local franchisee who cares deeply about my community, I feel the same commitment to the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire Department. I believe by supporting them on April 8th, I am supporting the local families of our Lake Monticello community” said Amit Patel, Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee.



Dunkin’ Donuts in Palmyra is located at 271 Turkeysag Trail. The store is open daily from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering a complete menu featuring Dunkin’ Donuts world famous fresh brewed coffee and espresso drinks, as well as a full lineup of delicious donuts, bakery goods, sandwiches and more.



Formed in 1974, the more than 70 members of the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire Department serve the entire Lake Monticello area and Fluvanna County, providing fire, water rescue and emergency medical services.