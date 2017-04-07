Uranium Mining Lawsuit Headed to Trial in Wise County

WISE, Va. (AP) - A lawsuit seeking to reverse Virginia's decades-old moratorium on uranium mining is headed to trial.

The Danville Register & Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2oe62Rx ) a Wise County Circuit Court judge will hear arguments in Virginia Uranium Inc.'s lawsuit August 30.

The company wants to mine a huge Pittsylvania County uranium deposit it has said is worth $6 billion.

Opponents say the mining would threaten rivers and streams. Full-scale uranium mining is mostly done in arid parts of the world. But the company contends the ore can be safely mined and says the operation would bring in revenue and new jobs for the struggling Southside region.

The company also sought relief in federal court, but had its case dismissed. A divided panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court upheld that ruling in February.

Information from: Danville Register & Bee, http://www.registerbee.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.