National Weather Service Confirms 2 Tornadoes in Virginia

KILMARNOCK, Va. (AP) - The National Weather Service is confirming two tornadoes in southeastern Virginia.

The weather service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in the Irvington area and an EF0 touched down in Chesapeake on Thursday.

A tornado with maximum wind speeds of 90 mph touched down after noon in Irvington and uprooted and snapped trees along a nearly 3-mile path.

About an hour later, a tornado with maximum wind speeds of 80 mph touched down in the Hickory area of Chesapeake. The tornado destroyed a recreational vehicle, damaged a concession stand, snapped trees and knocked a tree into a house along its nearly 5-mile path.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The National Weather Service says damage around Kilmarnock was determined to be straight line wind.

