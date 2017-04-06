Quantcast

Charlottesville Offers to Rule Out of Court on Ragged Mountain Natural Area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The city of Charlottesville is looking for ways to avoid a lawsuit from Albemarle County on allowing bikes at Ragged Mountain Natural Area.

In a letter obtained by NBC29, the city has now offered to submit to binding arbitration, or an out of court ruling on the issue.

This comes after the city voted 3 to 2 to allow bikes in the park, which the city owns but is physically in the county.

The county previously said it may sue the city if it moved ahead with shared use.

