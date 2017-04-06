Quantcast

Staunton Proposing Raising Taxes to Pay for Renovations

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

The city of Staunton is raising taxes to pay for the high school renovation. Thursday night, people got a chance to weigh in. 

The Staunton city manager is recommending a new tax rate of 97 cents an additional 15 cents for personal property tax and a one percent hike for the meals tax.

The proposed real estate tax increase still keeps them below the average for cities in Virginia. 

Just one person spoke at Thursday's sparsely attended meeting.

“I gather that either they trust us to do the right thing or they are in agreement with what we have proposed” said Staunton Mayor Carolyn Dull.

The tax hikes are part of the city's proposed 2017-2018 budget.

The public can weigh in on that budget next Thursday night and the city will vote on it April 27.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

