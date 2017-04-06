18 UVa Baseball Facing Important ACC Series with Pittsburgh

The Virginia baseball team finished up a sweep of its midweek games on Wednesday, as the 18th-ranked Cavaliers beat George Washington 11-1.

The 'Hoos will be back to ACC baseball on Friday, as they host Pittsburgh in a three-game series at Davenport Field.

Virginia is 5-7 in conference play this season.

Pitt is 6-6 in the league, and 14-12 overall.

Junior shortstop Ernie Clement says, "I don't even know what the standings are, to be honest. We're going to go in and be aggressive and take a couple of games this weekend. We've lost three series so far. They've been tough series, but we have to come back and start winning some weekends"

Head coach Brian O'Connor says, "I think it's a very important series. They're all important, but right now Pitt is ahead of us in the league standings. We have them at home, and I think it's a great opportunity for us. When we have these opportunities at home, you need to take advantage of the opportunity, so that will start on Friday night."

The Panthers are playing at Davenport Field for the first time since joining the ACC, and they'll have to deal with a UVa offense which scored 29 runs in the two games against GW and Old Dominion this week.

"That's huge," says Clement. "That's huge to get the bats going, going into the weekend. Hopefully we saved a couple for the weekend, though."

O'Connor adds, "Certainly we're feeling good about ourselves, especially from an offensive standpoint, moving into a key, important ACC weekend with Pittsburgh on Friday Night."

First pitch in Game One is scheduled for Friday at 6 PM.