Charlottesville Mayor Signer: City Enthusiastic about Transit Partnership

Mayor Mike Signer Mayor Mike Signer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer is optimistic about working together with Albemarle County on transportation issues.

Signer said Thursday that he may support a transit authority in the future if the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, which is overseeing this process, recommends it.

The partnership is a step back from the previously considered Regional Transit Authority, which would have given the county more power over the Charlottesville Area Transit, or CAT, buses.

Signer says one issue with the authority is funding.

He said future conversations must include how the county would contribute more financially to the city's transit system.

“There's a significant number of unanswered questions, particularly about cost. The city has plowed tens of millions of dollars into building a transit system. These are capital costs, buying buses, buying buses over the many years,” Signer said.

The mayor says there are no more action items on the table for now because they city already unanimously approved the partnership idea at the summit with the county.

The plan is to start partnership meetings sometime this summer. Then, the meetings will occur every other month.

