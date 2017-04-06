Louisa Man Faces a Decade in Prison Over 2 Felonious Assaults

A Louisa man faces up to 10 years behind bars for abducting and assaulting his girlfriend while she was driving her school bus.

A judge found 43-year-old Russell Jeffries guilty of two felonious assaults on family member.

Back in September, police say Jeffries jumped on the hood of the moving school bus and assaulted her.

They disappeared overnight until officials tracked them down in Spotsylvania.

The victim insisted she went willingly with Jeffries.

He is set to be sentenced June 19.