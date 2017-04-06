'Hoos Exploring Different Ways to Use Devante Cross

Red-shirt freshman quarterback Devante Cross was the first-ever player to commit to Bronco Mendenhall at Virginia.

The Pennsylvania native spent all last season working as the 'Hoos scout team quarterback.

This season, the Cavaliers see a much larger role in-store for Cross.

"Yeah, I love quarterbacks that can do multiple things," says Mendenhall. "Devante playing against our defense a year ago. He's hard to cover when he's lined up at receiver. He's very elusive if he has the ball in his hands and he can throw it. We need really good athletes who are really good people to play multiple positions for us right now and he's doing that, so another weapon, which is great."

Devante Cross is still a quarterback at Virginia but the 'Hoos coaching staff sees a skill set in the six-two, 210-pounder that can be useful at multiple positions.

Wide receivers coach Marques Hagans says, "He's a player that does a lot of good things when the ball is in his hands, so just finding different ways to get him the ball and once he becomes that play maker, also finding ways for him to become a decoy and open things up for other people. There's a wide range of things that we would like to do but we got to make sure he's efficient in what we ask him to do."

"My head is on a swivel a little bit because there's a lot of information to take in but for the most part I'm getting the hang of it as spring goes and I'm feeling more comfortable here and there, so you know I'm just going to keep working,” says Cross.

Marques Hagans went through a similar transition when he played at Virginia.

Before he was the starting quarterback from 2004-05 for the Cavaliers, Hagans was not only the back up quarterback to Matt Schaub, but also the teams sixth leading receiver and third leading rusher in 2003.

"I've been talking to coach Hagans more and more and I think I'm going to get to that point. I'm just going to ask him how did he balance it and how did he work through it and stuff because there's different challenges that come with that,” says Cross.

Cross is currently the back up to Kurt Benkert and while he is preparing to play multiple positions, developing as a quarterback is still a priority.

"I think so but right now the best way I can help the team is by moving around here and there, so at this point whatever I can do to help the team is what I'm going to do," says Cross.

Hagans says, "He is a quarterback and he's very athletic, so I think anything we do do with him. We don't want to overload him. We're just trying to find places for him to be on the field and help us out on offense wherever he can."