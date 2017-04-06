Governor McAuliffe Reflects on General Assembly Session

Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe has sharp criticism for Republican lawmakers as his final session in office closes out. The governor calls the rejection of Medicaid expansion a “sad day” for Virginia.

While McAuliffe celebrated that the General Assembly has not been able to override any of his 111 vetoes, he blamed Republicans for not increasing access to Medicaid.

The governor says the GOP doesn't have the stomach to expand Medicaid because they are afraid of losing in a primary race to a tea party candidate.

He says this means Virginians will suffer medically, financially, or even die because Virginia will not accept federal dollars to expand coverage.

McAuliffe also responded to the news that several Republican lawmakers will leave the General Assembly at the end of their terms this year.

"I don't blame people for leaving. Why would you want to sit over in that building and turn away $10.4 billion, $6.6 billion a day of our money?” said McAuliffe.

“I think he put a lot of pressure on Democrats to make sure they block voted and so that's not a surprise,” said 66th District Delegate M. Kirk Cox (R).

Some Republicans said their colleagues across the aisle would not support good legislation because they did not want to challenge McAuliffe or his veto record.

The governor's office released a statement saying the General Assembly session continued efforts to build a strong economy and reward state workers with pay raises.

The release said that does speak to bipartisan cooperation and accomplishment.