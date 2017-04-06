Orange County First Responders Set Up at Airport

Members of the County of Orange Fire and EMS are now sharing tight quarters with the county's airport.

They had been sharing a building with the Orange Volunteer Rescue Squad up until this week, but had to find a new home for its services when the volunteer squad was dissolved in March.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to dissolve the volunteer squad. Supervisors said the agency was no longer fit to provide emergency services and had not responded to calls for about a year.

Fire and EMS is now up and running in an old airplane hangar off Route 20. The first responders moved in at the beginning of the week, and are currently fixing up the space.

"If you had been here actually Monday morning, this room was just full of all our equipment. Whether it be EMS equipment, fire equipment, our office supplies," said Orange Fire and EMS Chief John Harkness.

"The only thing this building really doesn't have for us is functioning rolling doors so that the medic units can come and go," said Orange County Administrator Bryan David.

They want to reassure people in Orange County that its emergency services will not change in any way with this new location.

"This new location didn't really impact our services whatsoever. From the EMS, perspective, we've been providing the majority of EMS services, especially in this part of the county, for many years," said the chief.

"It was available, that was the first order of business. Two, the price was right, but that other part of it is this medic unit serves the Town of Orange and its environments," David said.

The unit hopes to move back into the Town of Orange within the next 12 to 18 months, by either building a new facility or leasing an existing space.

David says using space at the airport is not meant to be a permanent solution: "This was about as far east as we could go and so our plans are this is a temporary fix. Absolutely a temporary fix."