UVA Professor Talks Benefits of Nature on Mental Health

A University of Virginia professor spoke to a group of people in Charlottesville about ways to improve mental health with nature.

Doctor Jenny Roe is a professor of design & health at the School of Architecture at UVA, and she calls this Green space. Green spaces can be something as simple as a balcony with a potted plant or a tree, but they are extremely important for mental health.

A new nonprofit from Crozet, Wildrock hosted the event. Its mission is to address mental health needs through nature-based programming.

Representatives for organizations like partners for mental health and the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition come to listen to Roe talk about research revealing the vital role green space plays in community mental health.

"Evidence is showing us that access, contact with nature, be it through a tree be it through a front garden, a pocket park or a national park has a positive benefit for our mental well being," said Roe.

At the end of the lecture the audience suggested ways to implement green space access around Charlottesville. Ideas included using technology and doctor referrals to promote outdoor activities as well as outside time for public school children.

The lecture Thursday was meant as a launching pad for future discussion. Wildrock says there are plans in the works for future meetings.