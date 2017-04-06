GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Ed Gillespie Outlines Ethics Plan

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie is rolling out a plan to tighten Virginia's political ethics laws.

Gillespie held a news conference in Richmond Thursday, April 6. He said if elected, that he would support banning personal use of campaign funds.

"Leadership is about anticipating problems," Gillespie said.

The candidate said he also supports more restrictions on lobbying by former administration officials.

He says his experience as a former White House and Congressional aide who also had a lucrative federal lobbying career have informed him where ethics rules need strengthening.

"Let's get out in front, let's not wait for something to develop, to have some scandal that will shake the confidence of the people of Virginia," he said.

Gillespie vowed that on day one in office that his immediate family and cabinet would not accept any personal gifts.

Virginia is one of handful of states that doesn't outlaw the personal use of campaign funds, and recent efforts to ban the practice have failed. But Republican House Majority Leader Kirk Cox says he believes lawmakers can find a workable solution with Gillespie as governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.