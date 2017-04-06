Saturday Marks 6 Years Since Disappearance of Robert Lee Hourihan

Press Release from the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office:

April 08, 2017 marks the six year anniversary of the disappearance of Robert Lee Hourihan. Hourihan was last seen around 8 a.m. on April 08, 2011, at E.W. Thomas Grocery Store in Palmyra, Virginia.

Hourihan was last seen wearing blue work pants and a grey work shirt with brown boots driving his wife’s 2004 white Chevy Cavalier with Virginia personalized tag of “TARAMAE”. It was initially believed that Hourihan was travelling to work in Richmond, Virginia that morning, but the investigation has revealed that may not have been the case.

While investigating the disappearance of Robert Lee Hourihan, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office has learned that Hourihan was to meet an acquaintance, Daniel Boyd Fennel of Palmyra, Virginia, on the morning of April 08, 2011, in Fluvanna County.

Fennel told investigators that Hourihan never arrived for their meeting. Hourihan’s vehicle was later discovered abandoned in a Target Store parking lot in La Plata, Maryland on May 28, 2011. Even though six years have passed, investigators still believe that there are persons out there with critical information in regards to this case.

Foul play is suspected in Hourihan’s disappearance. Robert Lee Hourihan’s wife, daughter, parents and brother are still desperately seeking answers as to what happened to Robert Hourihan.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or CPT. David Wells of the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211. A cash reward is available for information that leads to the whereabouts of Robert Lee Hourihan.