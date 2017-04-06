New Law Removes TNC Vehicle Registration Requirement for Uber, Lyft

04/06/2017 Release from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles:

RICHMOND - Transportation Network Company (TNC) drivers no longer need to obtain a special TNC vehicle registration from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to operate within the commonwealth. This change in law, which also includes a modification to TNC vehicle registration requirements for out-of state drivers, took effect March 25, 2017.



Patroned by Senator Steve Newman and Delegate Ron Villanueva, S.B. 1366 and H.B. 2019 also removed the requirement that TNC partner vehicles bear a DMV-issued black-and-yellow registration year decal on their license plates or, for out-of-state drivers, a decal in the vehicle’s window.



Instead, TNC partners will continue to obtain authorization to operate from a licensed transportation network company, notify the company of the vehicle to be used, and display applicable trade dress when the vehicle is in TNC use.



Additionally, TNC partners must still submit to regular criminal and driving history screenings, carry appropriate insurance coverage, and have an annual vehicle safety inspection. However, the new law stipulates that out-of-state partners may now obtain a vehicle safety inspection from their home state, if the Virginia State Police deems that state’s inspection program to be comparable to the commonwealth’s.



Drivers whose vehicles are currently registered with DMV for TNC use do not need to take action as a result of this law change.



The black-and-yellow TNC license plate decals will remain valid until the expiration date noted on the decal. When these drivers renew their registration, the TNC designation will be removed from their registration card and standard decals will be issued. If a driver wants to switch back to standard decals and registration prior to expiration, they can visit dmvNOW.com, select “Transportation Network Company Decal Replacement,” and pay $1 for new decals. Customers must have or create a myDMV account to complete this transaction.



In 2015, Virginia established statutory procedures to allow TNCs to permanently operate in the commonwealth. Currently, only Uber and Lyft have applied for and received a license to offer transportation network services in Virginia. More than 184,000 TNC partner vehicles were registered with DMV when the new law took effect March 25, 2017.