Weekend Walk in Charlottesville to Raise Funds for SARA

The Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) is inviting people to Walk A Mile In Her Shoes of those fighting sexual violence.

SARA says it is mostly funded by government grants, so there are limits on what the money can be spent on. The agency holds events like this a few times a year to raise money they can spend on personalizing support for survivors.

SARA provides resources for survivors from the moment an assault is reported. Someone from the agency meets the survivor at the hospital and takes them all the way through the court process if they choose to report.

Money from fundraisers is used for many things, including supplying backpacks with items like clothes, books, and a teddy bear.

“One of the things that we carry in our backpacks are teddy bears. And you would think a teddy bear would be mostly for children, and it’s interesting to see when we enter a room - in a hospital room with the survivor - and we introduce ourselves, say that we have something for them and pull the teddy bear out of the bag and hand it to them. It’s that small, comforting thing to hold on to. Sort of an innocent comfort that they can hold onto during the process,” said SARA Outreach Director Sheri Owens.

The agency’s services cover all of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Nelson, Louisa and Greene counties with someone on call 24-7, 365 days out of the year.

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes starts at noon on the Downtown Mall on Saturday, April 8.