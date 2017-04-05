Quantcast

Garrett Introduces Bill Requiring President-Elects to Submit Tax Returns

Posted: Updated:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Republican 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett introduced a piece of legislation that would require future president-elects to release personal tax returns.

During a town hall Friday, March 31, Garrett addressed this issue by saying there are no current laws that legally require a president to disclose personal tax return information.

Garrett released a statement Wednesday saying, “I believe the leader of this nation, regardless of party affiliation, should provide this information to demonstrate a transparent administration.”

Press Release from Tom Garrett:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett fulfilled a promise by introducing legislation that requires future President-elects to release personal tax returns.

Each election cycle brings this issue to the forefront and although the recent election would not be affected by this legislation, it sets a standard moving forward.

During a March 31 town hall in Charlottesville, Virginia, Rep. Garrett addressed this issue by reiterating there are no current laws that legally require a President to disclose personal tax return information.

Upon introduction of the President-elect Release of Tax Return Act of 2017, Garrett issued the following statement:

"Under current law, the President is under no legal obligation to publicly release his tax returns. However, I believe the leader of this nation, regardless of party affiliation, should provide this information to demonstrate a transparent administration. If enacted, this bill would require the release of such information prior to the U.S. Congress' vote to confirm electoral votes for this office."

The bill text may be seen here.

  • Garrett Introduces Bill Requiring President-Elects to Submit Tax ReturnsMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.