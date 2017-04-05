State Crime Commission to Study Enhancing DNA Collections

A call from Albemarle County's sheriff and commonwealth's attorney to expand the state's criminal DNA database is moving forward.
The State Crime Commission announced Tuesday it will formally study the impact of enhancing the DNA collections for more misdemeanor convictions.
Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci says the study will analyze available information from other states that have expanded DNA collections.
Both Sheriff Chip Harding and Tracci applaud the move saying they look forward to the results.
Press Release from Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office:
Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert N. Tracci stated:
“I applaud the Virginia Crime Commission’s decision to formally examine how DNA databank enhancement will promote justice by convicting the guilty and exonerating the innocent. When conducting this study, I am confident the Commission will consider potential civil liberties concerns by examining the adequacy of current DNA storage and retention safeguards. I wish to thank John and Susan Graham for their personal advocacy for this Crime Commission study. It was a privilege to work with Albemarle Sheriff Chip Harding, House of Delegates Speaker Howell, Minority Leader David Toscano, Delegate Steve Landes, Delegate Rob Bell, and others to garner support for this crucial bipartisan DNA study.”
Albemarle Sheriff Chip Harding said: “DNA databank enhancement has proven its utility in solving crimes and freeing the innocent in other states. I am looking forward to the results of this important study and how enhanced use of DNA technology in the Commonwealth can spare future unnecessary victims of crime.”
Albemarle Sheriff Harding and Commonwealth’s Attorney Tracci expressed willingness to further assist the Crime Commission as it undertakes this important DNA study.