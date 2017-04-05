State Crime Commission to Study Enhancing DNA Collections

A call from Albemarle County's sheriff and commonwealth's attorney to expand the state's criminal DNA database is moving forward.

The State Crime Commission announced Tuesday it will formally study the impact of enhancing the DNA collections for more misdemeanor convictions.

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci says the study will analyze available information from other states that have expanded DNA collections.

Both Sheriff Chip Harding and Tracci applaud the move saying they look forward to the results.