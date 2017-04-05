Albemarle County Supervisors Discuss Regional Transit Partnership

Albemarle County is taking a step back from the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) they spent the last few months pushing for, after Charlottesville city officials balked. Now, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with a plan for a much weaker “partnership.”



This is just the latest in a string of hostile issues between the city of Charlottesville and the Albemarle County. Issues include parking, county courts, and the Ragged Mountain Natural Area.

County supervisors, wearing safety vests for Virginia Department of Transportation Work Zone Awareness Week, moved forward with creating a Regional Transit Partnership Wednesday. That is a milder option than the previously proposed RTA.



“So the partnership doesn't really have any teeth to it. It would put us, Albemarle County, under more of a contract which we really don't have right now. So it would be more prescribed and is the first step,” said Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Diantha McKeel.

Progression to a RTA is not a given. Chip Boyles, who is overseeing the process, says questioning its existence is one of the goals of the partnership.

“To constantly be considering whether, or how, or whether not to move forward with a Regional Transit Authority,” said Boyles.

The partnership will be much more administrative and advisory, rather than actually having power or control as an authority would.

“To receive monthly routine ridership reports,” Boyles explained. “Also to review and make recommendations, if preferred, on the annual budgets.”

McKeel said the partnership is a promising start.

“What we realized was that the RTA was just a big bite of the apple and it's better to take smaller steps,” McKeel said.

The city of Charlottesville has still not taken steps to move forward on even the partnership option.

As of now, Charlottesville City Council is not slated to take up the issue.