General Assembly Reconvenes to Take up McAuliffe Vetoes

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) vetoed 40 pieces of legislation that came out of the General Assembly during the most recent session. The bills covered everything from guns to abortion.

He's on the record saying none of them would be overturned, and on Wednesday state lawmakers returned to Richmond to take a poke at them.

Lawmakers have been taking up the 40 pieces of legislation vetoed by McAuliffe. So far, Republicans have been unsuccessful in trying to override him.

"There are a lot of places where the governor's recommendations are reasonable and there are number where they're not," said 4th District Senator Ryan McDougle (R).

The GOP hasn't had the votes to overturn any of McAuliffe's vetoes, that means they fell short on reinstating coal tax credits and allowing a chance for home-schooled students to try out for public school sports teams. And then there's healthcare.

“There are no more excuses. The Affordable Care Act is here to stay. We need to do the right thing here in Virginia,” said Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, D-Virginia.

McAuliffe and other Democrats in the General Assembly have been calling on Republican lawmakers to accept a budget amendment that would expand Medicaid.

Northam says hundreds of thousands of Virginians would suffer without it

The GOP continues to say that Medicaid is a deeply flawed program and growing the program now would lead to greater financial issues in the future.

"Medicaid expansion will not pass the legislature today. I would be shocked if it came from the House of Delegates, even to the Senate, we won't even take it up," said McDougle.

Another development on Wednesday was the growing list for Republican lawmakers who will not seek re-election to the House of Delegates, giving Democrats an opportunity to pick up seats in the legislature.