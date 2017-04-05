Judge Hears More Motions in Fraternity's Suit Against Rolling Stone

Charlottesville Circuit Court is again taking up motions in a fraternity’s lawsuit against Rolling Stone magazine.

Phi Kappa Psi at the University of Virginia is suing the magazine, claiming that its reputation was damaged as a result of the now-debunked article “A Rape On Campus” by Sabrina Rubin Erdely.

Erdely’s article centered on then-UVA student “Jackie”, and her claim of being gang raped at the fraternity house in September 2012.

Nicole Eramo, who was an associate dean at the time, successfully sued Rolling Stone, its publisher Wenner Media, and Erdely for defamation. The plaintiff’s legal team argued the article portrayed Eramo as a villain, indifferent to Jackie’s allegation.

Jurors concluded on November 4, 2016, that all three defendants were responsible for libel with actual malice against Eramo. The jury recommended Eramo receive $3 million in damages.

Phi Kappa Psi is suing Rolling Stone for $25 million.

A 10-day jury trial is scheduled for October 25. Right now both sides are filing motions before eventually moving into the discovery phase of the civil lawsuit.

Wednesday, April 5, a judge heard motions from the fraternity to quash a subpoena for information from Rolling Stone.

The magazine wants access to certain documents from the fraternity’s national chapter, including conduct incident reports, insurance, liability assessments and litigation records.

A lawyer for the national fraternity had argued that the magazine’s request is broad, costly, and irrelevant. The judge, however, partially disagreed.

"The local fraternity here are seeking a whopping of $25 million in damages. Clearly their reputation is intertwined with the national reputation of PKP [Phi Kappa Psi]. PKP national is very involved in this on the facts underlying this from the outset, and we believe it's appropriate to get discovery from the national organization, and the judge agreed with us on that point," said Elizabeth McNamara, attorney for Rolling Stone.