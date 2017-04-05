Albemarle County Advancing Plans for Solar Farm Along Route 53

Site of a proposed solar farm along Route 53 in Albemarle County

Meeting of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is supporting a change to county zoning that would allow construction of large-scale solar energy systems.

Supervisors gave the green light to a zoning text amendment for solar farms Wednesday, April 5.

Right now, the county does not allow facilities that generate energy.

SolUnesco wants to build an 11 megawatt solar farm on 70 acres of land along Route 53. The company says it would produce enough energy to power about 2,000 homes.

“These projects are simply a generator that's put on some land, will generate some benefit for the county, provide electricity that is pollution and carbon free to the grid,” said SolUnesco cofounder Francis Hodsoll.

SolUnesco offers the electricity to wholesale buyers or utilities.

The Reston-based company is also developing a solar farm on nearly 400 acres in Orange County.