Virginia voters are increasingly optimistic about the environment in the commonwealth.

In a survey just released by Christopher Newport University Wason Center for Public Policy, the state nabs a "B" for its efforts to stay green.

In 2011, it garnered a "C+".

A majority of those surveyed agree environmental issues are important, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Nearly nine in 10 are concerned about the safety of our tap water.

Many also agree the health of the Chesapeake Bay should be a top priority.