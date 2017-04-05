Experts to Discuss Climate Change's Impact on Bay Region

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Experts plan to discuss the impact of climate change on the Chesapeake Bay region.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says it's sponsoring an April 25 forum in Norfolk along with Old Dominion University.

The discussion will focus on the environmental impact as well as lessons learned from flooding and sea level rise.

Speakers will include the foundation's director and the Royal Netherlands Embassy Senior Economist Dale Morris.

The event is free but attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.cbf.org/blueplanet. It takes place at 7 p.m. at Old Dominion University's Ted Constant Center.

