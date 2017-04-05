Charlottesville Albemarle Airport Set Passenger Record in 2016

The Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) set a record for passenger traffic in 2016.

According to a report, nearly 593,000 people flew in and out of the airport last year. That's an increase of more than 43,000 passengers compared to 2015.

Numbers from the Federal Aviation Administration show the airport has seen a greater percentage of growth in people boarding flights over the past decade than any other airport in the commonwealth.

It expects more passengers this year with the addition of United Airlines service to Chicago's O’Hare Airport in June.

“When they put it in here and if it's well received by the market and its utilized by the market, then it stays here and it expands. That's what we've been seeing is that our market responds to new service and they utilize it. They support their airport,” said CHO Executive Director Melinda Crawford.

The Charlottesville Albemarle Airport says it continues to talk with airlines about adding flights to new destinations.

The airport director says its first restaurant and bar, which opened in 2015, is also looking to expand.