Charlottesville Schools Holding Kindergarten Open House on April 20

Release from Charlottesville City Schools:

K is for kindergarten! Kindergarten open houses and registration for Charlottesville City Schools will be Thursday, April 20, from 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.

If your child will be 5 by September 30, come to your neighborhood Charlottesville elementary school to meet the teachers, see the classrooms, and register your child for the fall.

Bring your child’s original birth certificate, a physical with immunizations, and proof of city residency such as a mortgage or lease agreement.

Save time and visit charlottesvilleschools.org to complete the paperwork online before you go to open house.

Questions? Call 245-2400. Preguntas? Llame al 245-2548 (dos, cuarenta y cinco, veinticinco, cuarenta y ocho.)

