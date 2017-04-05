Charlottesville Schools Holding Kindergarten Open House on April 20

Release from Charlottesville City Schools:



K is for kindergarten! Kindergarten open houses and registration for Charlottesville City Schools will be Thursday, April 20, from 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.



If your child will be 5 by September 30, come to your neighborhood Charlottesville elementary school to meet the teachers, see the classrooms, and register your child for the fall.



Bring your child’s original birth certificate, a physical with immunizations, and proof of city residency such as a mortgage or lease agreement.



Save time and visit charlottesvilleschools.org to complete the paperwork online before you go to open house.



Questions? Call 245-2400. Preguntas? Llame al 245-2548 (dos, cuarenta y cinco, veinticinco, cuarenta y ocho.)