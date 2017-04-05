Quantcast

Charlottesville Mother Running for City School Board

A woman is using her experience as a mother as her platform for a campaign for the Charlottesville City School Board.

Lisa Larson-Torres announced her candidacy outside of City Hall Wednesday, April 5.

Larson-Torres has a daughter with special needs who is a freshman at Charlottesville High School.

The candidate says raising her daughter is the inspiration for her commitment to work for special needs, literacy, and health in schools.

