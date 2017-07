04/05/2017 Release from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office:



National Take-Back Initiative Day (NTBI) is arriving on April 29th which aims to provide a safe and convenient method of disposing unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs. In addition, this initiative also educates the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.



During previous National Take Back Initiative (NTBI) campaigns, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office operated three separate drop-off locations in the county - Food Lion at Lake Anna, Walmart and Food Lion in Louisa for citizens to properly dispose of their medications; the drop-off locations were available each year only in the months of April and October.



In an effort to continually keep our children and community safe, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce our new drug drop-off station.



The new drop-off box is located in the lobby of the sheriff’s office which allows these services to be available to citizens 24/7, year-around rather than twice a year as previously provided.



After April 29th, this will be the only drop-off location in the county for citizens to properly dispose of their unwanted medications (excluding needles and liquids) in a safe manner.



We are asking that the citizens of Louisa County partner with the sheriff’s office to keep our children and community safe by properly disposing of any unused/unwanted medications at our new drug drop-off location in the lobby of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.