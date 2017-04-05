Waynesboro Woman Charged in Elementary School Disturbance

A Waynesboro mother, 30-year-old Michelle Cash Hill, has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a disturbance at Wenonah Elementary School.
Waynesboro Police say they responded to the school around 8 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a woman cursing the staff in the school’s main office. They say students were arriving at school and witnessed the behavior.
Staff reported that Hill, the mother of two students, was upset about an issue with one of her kids.
Hill left the school before the police arrived. She was arrested her at her home after a school resource officer obtained a charge against her.
Hill has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
She remains free on a personal recognizance bond.
Police say this is the fifth time a parent has been charged for criminally disruptive behavior at a school or bus stop since the school year began last August.
04/05/2017 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
On April 4, 2017 at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers responded to Wenonah Elementary School, 125 North Bayard Avenue, for a report of an irate woman who was in the school's main office cursing the staff.
