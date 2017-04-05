Albemarle Co. Police Department Raising Awareness of Victims' Rights

The Albemarle County Police Department is working to let victims of crime know their rights.

Crime Victims' Rights Week kicked off this past Sunday with a community event downtown as the Charlottesville Police Department began a series of events to help raise awareness in the community about the rights of crime victims and witnesses.

Up until the 1990's, victims and witnesses to crime had no rights in Virginia until the Crime Victim and Witness Rights Act was passed.

Now many police departments, like ACPD, have entire divisions dedicated to helping crime victims. The program helps victims of violent crimes - such as sexual assault, child abuse, or domestic violence - as well as victims of property crime, like breaking and entering or larcenies.

The Victim / Witness Assistance Program was created to get someone through the police investigation and court process.

“We assist people, we keep them informed about what's going on with their court case, help prepare them for court if they have to go. If it's a situation where protective order is appropriate, we assist them in getting protective orders. If they've been injured, we help them access the Virginia Victims Fund, pay for medical bills,” said program coordinator Susan Painter.

The program also helps to let victims know when the offender is being released from jail or prison, if they want that information provided to them.

ACPD will be continuing their awareness campaign by showcasing victim resources, their notification system, and profiling its court dog this Friday.