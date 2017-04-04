Quantcast

Augusta County School Board Names Interim Member

Posted: Updated:
Donna Wells Donna Wells
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Augusta County School Board has a new member.

School leaders have appointed Donna Wells to fill the vacancy left by Jeremy Shifflett after he resigned in February.

Wells is a retired school teacher with 30 years of experience in Augusta County.

She will act as interim until the next election. 

Wells takes her seat this Thursday at the Augusta County School Board's April meeting.

  • Augusta County School Board Names Interim MemberMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.