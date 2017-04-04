Quantcast

VDOT Adds Name to Workers’ Memorial

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Virginia Department of Transportation workers took a moment Tuesday night to remember the people lost lives while working on highway, interstates, and roads.

Organizers of the 2017 VDOT Workers’ Memorial Vigil added another name to the 134 already etched in the stone.

Almost 60 years after he died, Robert James Butler's name is now included on the memorial. He was struck and killed in a work zone in 1959 while he worked as a highway foreman.

“We want folks to understand that these are husbands and wives, these are sons and daughters, people that you go to church with, or the parents of the kid on your soccer team, so these are real people who want to go home at the end of a hard day's work,” said VDOT Spokesperson Ken Slack.

Representatives from each VDOT office placed cones at the base of the monument, signed by VDOT employees and staff.

They also reminded people to stay extra alert while driving in a work zone.

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

