Charlottesville Considers Making Woolen Mills a Historic District

A group of neighbors in Charlottesville is rallying against potential new city regulations that would govern what they can do to their homes.

The city is considering creating a historic conservation district in the Woolen Mills neighborhood, which would create new rules designed to protect historic homes.

No one is disputing that there's a lot of history in Woolen Mills, like the Woolen Mills Chapel, but one group of neighbors says restricting changes to any building in the area goes too far.

Eric Hurt and some friends are circulating a petition door to door within the proposed new historic district. Out of about 80 lots that would be affected, Hurt has the signatures of 40 neighbors opposing the district, if there is no opt out option.

Hurt emphasizes that he does not support development, however he also doesn't want to require homeowners to appear before the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) to make small changes to their homes.

“Trying to find some middle ground because there are a lot of folks here who might not be able to afford - who have been here 80 years, 45 years, 50 years that may not be able to afford to go in front of the BAR and submit plans and all this stuff,” Hurt said.

That middle ground would have been an opt out option for homeowners, but Hurt says that option has not gained any traction. Without it, he says the group of citizens would rather see Charlottesville City Council reject the district.

Hurt notes that the city could also choose to specifically designate historic properties, like the historic chapel, instead of an entire district that would include some non-historic homes.

Council is set to take up the issue in June.