Virginia Lawmakers Send Letter to FERC Supporting Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Proposed path for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -
Five Virginia lawmakers are joining colleagues in West Virginia and North Carolina to urge the federal government to move forward with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
Three Republicans and two Democrats from Virginia are among those who signed a letter sent to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Tuesday.
They want commissioners to approve the proposed natural gas pipeline which would run through their three states. The lawmakers cited the jobs and energy supply the pipeline would create.
Below is a list of the Virginia lawmakers:
(R) Del. William J. Howell, House Speaker, Commonwealth of Virginia
(R) M. Kirkland Cox, House Majority Leader, Commonwealth of Virginia
(D) Del. Matthew James, Hampton Roads Caucus Vice Chair, Commonwealth of Virginia
(R) Sen. Thomas K. Norment, Jr., Senate Majority Leader, Commonwealth of Virginia
(D) Sen. Richard S. Saslaw, Senate Minority Leader, Commonwealth of Virginia