'Hoos Plan to Expand Zaccheaus's Role on Offense

The UVa football team ranked near the bottom of the ACC in many offensive categories last season.

Virginia was 11th out of 14 in both passing and receiving yards, and dead last in rushing yards.

Olamide Zaccheaus led the team with seven receiving touchdowns last year but had just three carries for 24 yards on the ground.

That was a huge drop off, considering Zaccheaus had over 260 rushing yards for an average of eight-yards per carry, during his freshman year.

Bronco Mendenhall plans to use the junior not only out wide but also in the backfield.

Mendenhall says the five-eight speedster was underutilized last season.

"So the intent now is, that we know our team better, to use our best players in roles where they can thrive," says Mendenhall. "And the number of touches and how those touches come, hopefully, allows us to be more productive. Really, his conditioning will be really the only thing that will limit his usage."

"I thought last year would be a great year for me and it just wasn't," says Zaccheaus. "I learned a lot from last year. About myself. About my teammates. Honestly, I can fit in where ever I need to fit in. I can play on the outside. Like I said, I can play on the inside, play in the backfield. I'm confident enough to do everything."