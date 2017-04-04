Quantcast

Albemarle Supervisors Seeking Resolution on Ragged Mountain Natural Area

Sign for the Ragged Mountain Natural Area Sign for the Ragged Mountain Natural Area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors are seeking a friendly resolution after Charlottesville City Council decided to allow mountain bikers in the Ragged Mountain Natural Area.

Those trails are physically located in the county, but the city owns the land. County regulations would not allow bikes in there, but the city passed an ordinance Monday night to allow them.

Albemarle supervisors say state law prohibits the city from adopting regulations that conflict with county law.

If the two sides can't work it out, it's likely this issue will be headed to a courtroom.

Statement from Albemarle County supervisors: 

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors continues to strongly support the position stated in its Open Letter to City and County Residents shared publically in February, specifically that State law prohibits the City from adopting any regulations in conflict with the County’s regulations.   The City’s new regulations regarding recreational uses at Ragged Mountain reservoir conflict with an existing County regulation. The Board of Supervisors’ hope and expectation remains that City Council ultimately will respect the County’s sovereignty and its regulations, regardless of whether the City Council and City staff disagree with those regulations.

The Board believes that our colleagues on City Council would agree that our community is not well-served when its local governments are in conflict, and so we are encouraged by Mayor Signer’s published comments from last night’s City Council meeting that indicate a desire to find a legal resolution of the questions of dueling ordinances.  We remain hopeful for a speedy and amicable outcome regarding this issue.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

