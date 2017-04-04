Albemarle Supervisors Seeking Resolution on Ragged Mountain Natural Area

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors are seeking a friendly resolution after Charlottesville City Council decided to allow mountain bikers in the Ragged Mountain Natural Area.

Those trails are physically located in the county, but the city owns the land. County regulations would not allow bikes in there, but the city passed an ordinance Monday night to allow them.

Albemarle supervisors say state law prohibits the city from adopting regulations that conflict with county law.

If the two sides can't work it out, it's likely this issue will be headed to a courtroom.

Statement from Albemarle County supervisors: