New Charlottesville Apartments Provide Independent Housing

A new apartment building in Charlottesville is providing affordable housing for seniors and people with disabilities.

The 54 apartments in Carlton Views are specially designed to allow people to live independently. The apartments feature wider doorways with no-step entrances, raised electrical outlets, and lower counters.

Carlton Views is working with Blue Ridge PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) next door to provide residents with the services and care they'd find in a nursing home.

“In order to accommodate persons with a disability, you have to have services. So, marrying the affordable housing with the services provided by the PACE center provides the perfect marriage that allows persons with disabilities, seniors to be able to live alone at home,” said Rick Gregory, principal of Fountainhead Properties.

A $950,000 grant from Charlottesville’s Affordable Housing Fund helped pay for the project.

Carlton Views became fully leased in just 45 days.