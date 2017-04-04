Charlottesville Mother Raises Blood, Organ Donation Awareness

A Charlottesville mom is showing her appreciation to blood drive donors at the University of Virginia's Medical Center after doctors were able to save her 2-year-old son.

Montanna Hall says Kyrie Hughes was diagnosed with dilated cardio myopathy when he was 3 months old. The condition causes the heart to become enlarged, unable to pump blood effectively.

Kyrie needed a heart transplant and six blood transfusions. He received his heart transplant surgery last June at the medical center.

"He was placed on the transplant list the end of April, and he received his heart June 15th. So we waited a little bit over a month, which we were blessed because you don't see a lot of patients that get a heart that quick," said the mother.

Now Hall is teaming up with Virginia Blood Services and Donate Life America for the month of April, which is National Donate Life month.

Hall, her grandfather and Kyrie showed up at the UVA Medical Center Tuesday afternoon for a blood drive sponsored by Virginia Blood Services.

She hopes to raise awareness about blood and organ donation. Hall herself even decided to donate blood during the drive as another act of appreciation.

The mother says Kyrie is doing really well, that he is running around playing, and is as happy as can be.

According to Donate Life, there are just over 100,000 men, women and children awaiting a life-saving organ transplant, and a new person is added to the list every 10 minutes.