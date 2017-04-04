Fluvanna County Unveils Plans for Riverside Trails

A nonprofit is unveiling plans for a network of riverside trails just outside the Lake Monticello community.

Fluvanna County owns the nearly 90 acres of land along the Rivanna River. The Crofton Trails master plan would place a trailhead by the river at South Boston Road.

The proposed two and a half miles of trails would follow a historic canal and wind their way around the ruins of the town of Barnardsburg.

“I think it has enormous potential because this land is directly adjacent to Lake Monticello and 43 percent of all the people in Fluvanna County live in Lake Monticello, and there are no trails on Lake Monticello,” said Marvin Moss, president of the Fluvanna Heritage Trail Foundation.



The Crofton Trail Project is estimated to cost nearly $1.2 million.

The foundation is asking Fluvanna County supervisors to support the project with some start-up funding that can jump start private fundraising.