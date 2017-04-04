Charlottesville and Albemarle Parks and Rec Holding Annual Easter Event

Press Release from the city of Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, in conjunction with Albemarle County Parks & Recreation, will hold the annual "Eggs"travaganza event on Saturday, April 8, 10:00 am at Charlottesville High School located at 1400 Melbourne Road.

This free event is for ages 12 and under and features a fun-filled egg hunt plus arts and crafts afterwards. The egg hunt will be divided into the following age groups; 1-3, 4-7, 8-12. The event is sponsored by Wegman's, Albemarle County Parks & Recreation and Charlottesville Parks & Recreation.

For more information, please visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec or call (434) 970-3260.