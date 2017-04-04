WPD: Elderly Woman Dies Following Crash on South Delphine Avenue

04/04/2017 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

The Waynesboro Police Department, along with the Waynesboro Fire Department and First Aid Crew, responded to the intersection of South Delphine Avenue and Windsor Road yesterday at approximately 12:30 P.M. for a motor vehicle crash.



Upon arrival responders found one driver with serious injuries who needed to be removed from the vehicle and transported to Augusta Health.



Investigation revealed that this driver, 88-year-old Carroll Mataline Kennedy of Waynesboro, was operating a 2003 Ford Focus on Windsor Rd. when she stopped for the stop sign, then attempted to cross the southbound lanes of South Delphine Ave., failing to yield the right of way to a southbound 2003 Jeep Liberty.



The Jeep Liberty, which had 4 occupants, struck the Ford Focus in in the driver’s side door area causing significant damage to both vehicles.



No injuries were reported among the occupants of the Jeep Liberty, however investigators were notified later yesterday evening that Mrs. Kennedy had succumbed to her injuries.